e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

India

Updated on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 10:22 PM IST

Tamil Nadu: V K Sasikala's property near Chennai attached under Benami law by Income Tax dept

N Chithra
| File Image

| File Image

Advertisement

Chennai: The Income Tax Department on Wednesday attached properties including farm bungalows near Chennai belonging to VK Sasikala, close aide of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act.

The properties estimated to be worth nearly Rs 100 crore as per current market price are located at Payyanur village near Siruthavur, on the outskirts of Chennai. The properties spread across 24 acres were purchased between 1991 and 1996 when Jayalalithaa was the Chief Minister.

Some of these properties were allegedly purchased at below market prices with some property owners claiming they sold it under duress. These properties were treated as assets disproportionate to the known sources of income of Jayalalithaa, who during those five years infamously drew a token monthly salary of one rupee, and the other co-accused Sasikala, her sister-in-law Ilavarasi and nephew Sudhagaran.

A trial court in Karnataka had convicted all four accused in the case. The Supreme Court had upheld the punishment but said the charges against Jayalalithaa would abate as she had died. Sasikala and Ilavarasi spent four years in jail, while Sudhagaran is still incarcerated as he did not pay the penalty in the case.

ALSO READ

'Against secularism': Tamil Nadu Assembly passes resolution urging Centre to repeal CAA

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 10:22 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal