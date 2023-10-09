 Tamil Nadu Tragedy: At Least 9 Killed After Explosion In Ariyalur's Firecracker Godown
Tamil Nadu Tragedy: At Least 9 Killed After Explosion In Ariyalur's Firecracker Godown

The incident happened in Viragalur village in the district at a private unit and the cause of the fire was being ascertained.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 08:10 PM IST
At least nine people were killed in a blaze in a firecracker unit in this district on Monday. In a statement, Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the death of nine people and announced cash relief for their families.

Five injured persons have been admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital and have been given special medical attention, the CM said.

Stalin said he had deputed his cabinet colleagues SS Sivasankar and CV Ganesan to expedite rescue and relief activities.

He announced Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia each to the families of the deceased, Rs one lakh to the grievously injured and Rs 50,000 to those with simple injuries.

