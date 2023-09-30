Tamil Nadu: Several Feared Dead As Tourist Bus Carrying At Least 50 Plunges Into Gorge Near Coonoor; Visuals Surface

Twitter screengrab

In a tragic accident, a private tourist bus carrying at least 50 passengers overturned and fell into a 100-feet deep gorge near Marapalam near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday. According to reports, at least six people were killed in the accident while 30 others were injured.

The driver lost control of the bus, bound to Ooty from Tenkasi, while navigating a curve near the Coonoor-Mettupalayam bridge, according to local reports. The bus veered off course and collided with a barrier before plunging into the gorge.

Four people are reportedly in critical condition. The number of casualties stood between six and eight, according to local reports.

Motorists alerted the police, who arrived at the accident scene reportedly with a fire brigade. Rescue efforts are ongoing and authorities have launched an investigation into the accident.