 Tamil Nadu: Several Feared Dead As Tourist Bus Carrying At Least 50 Plunges Into Gorge Near Coonoor; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTamil Nadu: Several Feared Dead As Tourist Bus Carrying At Least 50 Plunges Into Gorge Near Coonoor; Visuals Surface

Tamil Nadu: Several Feared Dead As Tourist Bus Carrying At Least 50 Plunges Into Gorge Near Coonoor; Visuals Surface

The driver lost control of the bus, bound to Ooty from Tenkasi, while navigating a curve near the Coonoor-Mettupalayam bridge.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 30, 2023, 09:33 PM IST
article-image
Twitter screengrab

In a tragic accident, a private tourist bus carrying at least 50 passengers overturned and fell into a 100-feet deep gorge near Marapalam near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday. According to reports, at least six people were killed in the accident while 30 others were injured.

The driver lost control of the bus, bound to Ooty from Tenkasi, while navigating a curve near the Coonoor-Mettupalayam bridge, according to local reports. The bus veered off course and collided with a barrier before plunging into the gorge.

Four people are reportedly in critical condition. The number of casualties stood between six and eight, according to local reports.

Motorists alerted the police, who arrived at the accident scene reportedly with a fire brigade. Rescue efforts are ongoing and authorities have launched an investigation into the accident.

Read Also
MP: 25 Injured As Bus Falls From 20-ft High Culvert In Khargone; Shocking Live Footage Of Accident...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Exclusive: Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar’s New Role As Additional Director General Of Pakistan’s ISI

FPJ Exclusive: Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar’s New Role As Additional Director General Of Pakistan’s ISI

Patna: Girl Jumps From Apartment Roof After Failing In 12th Standard, Saved By Young Man; Shocking...

Patna: Girl Jumps From Apartment Roof After Failing In 12th Standard, Saved By Young Man; Shocking...

Farmers' 'Rail Roko' Protest: Movement Of Trains Hit For 3rd Day, Passengers Bear The Brunt

Farmers' 'Rail Roko' Protest: Movement Of Trains Hit For 3rd Day, Passengers Bear The Brunt

Gangster Atiq Ahmad Killing: 'No Fault Found On Part Of Police,' UP Govt Tells Supreme Court

Gangster Atiq Ahmad Killing: 'No Fault Found On Part Of Police,' UP Govt Tells Supreme Court

Tamil Nadu: Several Feared Dead As Tourist Bus Carrying At Least 50 Plunges Into Gorge Near Coonoor;...

Tamil Nadu: Several Feared Dead As Tourist Bus Carrying At Least 50 Plunges Into Gorge Near Coonoor;...