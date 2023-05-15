 Tamil Nadu: Toll in twin liquor tragedy goes up to 17, SP suspended
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTamil Nadu: Toll in twin liquor tragedy goes up to 17, SP suspended

Tamil Nadu: Toll in twin liquor tragedy goes up to 17, SP suspended

In Villupuram district’s Marakkanam, where six persons died on Sunday, the toll increased to 12 with six more persons dying on Monday.

N ChithraUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 10:42 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

Chennai: The death toll in the twin liquor tragedies in north Tamil Nadu climbed to 17 on Monday with seven more persons succumbing to health complications following consumption of spurious liquor. Chief Minister M K Stalin, who met those hospitalised, ordered the transfer of probe in the case to the Crime Branch CID and also announced the suspension of the Villupuram District Superintendent of Police. Likewise, the SP of Chengalpattu district was transferred. Two Deputy SPs were also suspended from service.

In Villupuram district’s Marakkanam, where six persons died on Sunday, the toll increased to 12 with six more persons dying on Monday. In Chengalpattu, where four persons had died since Friday, the toll climbed up to five following the death of one person. 

The Chief Minister said those responsible for the tragedies have been arrested and some more arrests would be made. He also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 aid for those hospitalised. 

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami sought Stalin’s resignation on moral grounds. 

Read Also
Tamil Nadu: Spurious liquor claims 10 lives, seven cops suspended
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu: Toll in twin liquor tragedy goes up to 17, SP suspended

Tamil Nadu: Toll in twin liquor tragedy goes up to 17, SP suspended

'BJP cannot fight where regional parties are strong': Mamata Banerjee

'BJP cannot fight where regional parties are strong': Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal: Bangladeshi student alleges rape by professor at hospital after suicide attempt

West Bengal: Bangladeshi student alleges rape by professor at hospital after suicide attempt

'We are opening up..,' US Ambassador Eric Garcetti gives major update on study visas for Indian...

'We are opening up..,' US Ambassador Eric Garcetti gives major update on study visas for Indian...

Adani-Hindenburg case: SEBI insists on through probe into Adani Group's dealings; warns against...

Adani-Hindenburg case: SEBI insists on through probe into Adani Group's dealings; warns against...