Tamil Nadu: Toll in twin liquor tragedy goes up to 17, SP suspended

Chennai: The death toll in the twin liquor tragedies in north Tamil Nadu climbed to 17 on Monday with seven more persons succumbing to health complications following consumption of spurious liquor. Chief Minister M K Stalin, who met those hospitalised, ordered the transfer of probe in the case to the Crime Branch CID and also announced the suspension of the Villupuram District Superintendent of Police. Likewise, the SP of Chengalpattu district was transferred. Two Deputy SPs were also suspended from service.

In Villupuram district’s Marakkanam, where six persons died on Sunday, the toll increased to 12 with six more persons dying on Monday. In Chengalpattu, where four persons had died since Friday, the toll climbed up to five following the death of one person.

The Chief Minister said those responsible for the tragedies have been arrested and some more arrests would be made. He also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 aid for those hospitalised.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami sought Stalin’s resignation on moral grounds.