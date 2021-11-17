Tamil Nadu teacher accused of sexual harassment arrested after Class 12 student commits suicide

Chennai: A 31-year-old physics teacher has been arrested in Coimbatore after the death by suicide of a Class 12 student who he allegedly sexually assaulted earlier this yea, reports NDTV.

NDTV did not independently verify, the viral messages suggesting sexual abuse of two other girls by the same teacher. But it led to public outcry in the city after WhatsApp chats and an audio conversation went viral.

According to NDTV reports, the police are also examining a handwritten note that points to the involvement of two others. A senior officer said that the sexual assault appears to have taken place in the first half of this year.

The police have also arrested the headmistress of the private school for not acting on the girl's complaint, under the law to prevent sexual offences against children says report.

In a statemenTamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said that perversion of a few has snatched away a student's life. Schools management must ensure that there is no sexual harassment in thier premises. He further added that his government will present the perpetrators before law and ensure women safety.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 11:02 AM IST