Tamil Nadu starts fixing numbers, going back to May

Chennai: Days after discrepancies were reported in the COVID-19 death toll in the southern state capital, some deaths recorded in May as well as in the first week of June have been added to Tamil Nadu’s health bulletin. Seven deaths were added to the June 13 bulletin, News18 reported on Sunday.

Seven notified as part of reconciliation of the death data included a 76-year-old patient from Thiruvallur who died on May 24 due to lower respiratory tract infection/viral pneumonia, a 73-year-old from Chennai who died on May 28 due to pneumonia/multi-organ dysfunction, and a 69-year-old who was treated at a private hospital and died in May-end due to multi-organ dysfunction/septic shock.

The list also included a 27-year-old female from Chennai who died on June 2 due to ARDS/septic shock/ diabetic keto acidiosis.

Sources said the committee set up to reconcile the issue is reviewing the over 200 missing death records and adding it to the state’s official records after it gets clarification from the city’s corporation dept. Mismatch in coronavirus death numbers came to light on Tuesday last after officials from the Directorate of Public Health reportedly visited the Greater Chennai Corporation office and found the death register noting over 200 deaths unaccounted in the health dept’s tally. The department decided to form a committee to probe the case and reconcile the issue.