Tamil Nadu: Stalin meets family of footballer Priya R who died due to medical negligence | fpj

Chennai: Two days after a teenaged footballer Priya died in Chennai following complications due to a botched medical procedure by doctors of a Government Hospital for a ligament tear, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday turned up at her house and interacted with her family members.

Offering floral tributes to Priya’s portrait at her house in Vysarpadi, Stalin condoled her family members and handed over a cheque for Rs 10 lakh as solatium. He assured all support to her parents Ravikumar and Usha Rani. The Chief Minister also handed over to her brother an appointment order for the post of a Data Entry Operator in a Government Department. Stalin also allotted a tenement for the family at the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Board at Gowthamapuram.

Two doctors suspended

The Health Department had already suspended two doctors of the Government Periphery Hospital who were allegedly responsible for Priya developing medical complications following a minor procedure to repair a ligament tear in one of her legs. The failure to remove the compression bandage on time had led to amputation of the footballer’s leg and subsequently she died of multiple organ failure.

There was widespread outrage over the girl’s death with some political parties demanding that her family be given a compensation of Rs 2 crore. The Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission had also taken suo motu cognisance of the incient and sought a report from the Health Secretary.