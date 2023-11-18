Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin Says 'Didn't Get Ticket' For ICC World Cup Final Between India & Australia

Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, 'excited' about the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad On Sunday, said he wants to go to witness the clash between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, but the 'tickets are fully sold'.

"Match tickets are fully sold. Even I didn't get the ticket. If I get it, I will surely go and watch the match. Like everyone, even I am excited about the match," Stalin was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

India and Australia's road to the final:

India stormed into the finals after registering a comprehensive 70-run victory over New Zealand on Wednesday. After Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's explosive start, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer scored a ton each to put India on course to a massive target.

KL Rahul arrived to apply the finishing touches to power India to a score of 397/4. Mohammed Shami's spell saw him clinch a seven-wicket haul to derail the Kiwis and seal India's trip to Ahmedabad.

In the second semifinal, South Africa made Australia sweat in their chase of a humble target of 213 on a spiteful surface at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The five-time champions slipped in the chase but recovered just in time to scrape past the Proteas. Australia skipper Pat Cummins and speedster Mitchell Starc held their nerves to take the hosts to a three-wicket win.

