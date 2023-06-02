Tamil Nadu: Smugglers dump gold worth ₹20 crore in sea in Gulf of Mannar, Coast Guard divers recover it |

Chennai: Smugglers on board a fishing boat dumped gold worth Rs 20.2 crore crore in the sea in Gulf of Mannar in Tamil Nadu during a joint operation launched by Indian Coast Guard with DRI and customs to intercept them.

Based on a specific input from DRI regarding illegal smuggling of contraband from Sri Lanka to India, a joint operation was launched by Indian Coast Guard and DRI on May 30. The joint teams deployed by both agencies kept a close surveillance on fishing vessels operating in the Gulf of Mannar, especially near Indo-Srilanka International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

3 smugglers were held along with their boat

Defence sources said on the morning of May 30, the joint team from Indian Coast Guard and DRI, detected a suspicious boat approaching Mandapam fishing harbour. "When challenged, the boat tried to evade apprehension but was finally apprehended in north Gulf of Mannar. While being chased, the suspects threw the consignment into water. The boat along with three suspects were apprehended and taken into custody for investigation. Simultaneously, a major diving operation was launched by Indian Coast Guard to search for the illegal gold dumped at sea," officers said.

Meanwhile, a separate team from DRI apprehended a second suspicious boat off Vadalai village south of Mandapam. The boat had about 21. 269 Kgs of smuggled Gold, which was seized by DRI along with two suspects who were taken into custody.

Gold discovered after 2 days of search

"After relentless diving operation off the coast of Mandapam for two days, the ICG diving team in coordination with local divers successfully recovered the gold consignment from the sea bed in the morning of June 1. This consignment was found to carry gold bars weighing 11.600 kg," a Defence press release said.

The joint operation by Indian Coast Guard and DRI resulted in total seizure of about 32.869 kg of illegal Gold valued at approx. Rs.20.20 Crores. The seized contraband and suspects are in custody of DRI for further legal action.