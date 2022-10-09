Tamil Nadu: Sleepless CM Stalin laments behaviour of DMK ministers, party leaders

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin | PTI

Chennai: Disapproving of the behaviour of some ministers and party leaders in public, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Sunday said that their actions were giving him sleepless nights.

In recent weeks, the body language and words used by some ministers in public forums, had triggered controversy in the State.

Stalin, who was unanimously re-elected DMK president at the party general council on Sunday, lamented that he had to face flak for such behaviour.

“I will be blamed if there is no rain as well as if there is excess rain. I am duty-bound to answer to the criticism and attacks from all sides. As [someone holding twin positions] a leader of the party and Chief Minister of the state, my situation is akin to the drum that is beaten on both sides,” he said, adding that if such behaviour continued it would cause him more anguish and pain.

The DMK leader said that every morning, he got up with the hope that his party functionaries had not created any trouble.

“Sometimes, I am not able to sleep. You can realise this by seeing my body and health condition,” he said.

Stalin said the action of ministers and party leaders should bring laurels to the party and not denigrate it.

“I am saying this also for your benefit. The party was subjected to ridicule and shame because of the behaviour of some,” he pointed out.

Stating that the mobile phone has become the “third eye” and the concept of private space – except the bathroom and bedroom – has ceased, he asked them to act in a dignified manner and speak appropriately, not just in public, but also during private conversations.

“As the image of the party and the people’s faith in me increase, I am occupied with the thought to live up to their expectation,” the Chief Minister concluded.

Meanwhile, his step-sister Kanimozhi was elected party deputy general secretary. Turning emotional, she said she looked up to Stalin in their father Karunanidhi’s place and hoped to live up to his expectations.