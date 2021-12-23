Tamil Nadu sees huge jump of 33 new Omicron cases in a day

Chennai: As many as 33 persons including international travellers and their contacts have tested positive for the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 in Tamil Nadu.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian told journalists on Thursday that with this, the State now has a total of 34 confirmed cases of Omicron variant.

The National Institute of Virology, Pune, released results of the samples lifted from suspected carriers of the virus. “All 33 persons are in isolation in hospital and are being monitored,” the Minister said. The results of 23 more samples were awaited.

The Minister 29 of those who have tested positive for the Omicron variant had travelled abroad or contacts of international travellers. “The travel history of three persons is not confirmed yet but the other persons (among the four) had a past travel history to the US. One of them has left for Kerala,” a Health Department official said.

Those hospitalised were staying in Chennai, Madurai, Chengalpattu, Kerala and Tiruvannamalai. Till now in Tamil Nadu 15,259 travellers from 12 countries “at-risk” were tested. Besides, among 1,00,950 persons who travelled from “non-risk countries”, two per cent were tested randomly. “Overall 18,129 persons were tested of which 114 were found positive for COVID-19,” the Minister explained.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 09:03 PM IST