Tamil Nadu: Scuba divers recover 17.74 kg gold dumped by smugglers in sea

Chennai: In a joint operation, the Indian Coast Guard and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, with the help of scuba divers, on Thursday recovered a 17.74 kg gold consignment that was dumped in the Gulf of Mannar region near Mandapam, close to Rameswaram, by a group of smugglers from Sri Lanka. The smugglers, who came in a boat, had hurriedly dumped the gold biscuits worth over Rs 10.5 crore in the sea when they were confronted by interceptor boats of the Indian Coast Guard on Wednesday.

𝗗𝗥𝗜 𝗵𝗮𝗱 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗶𝗽-𝗼𝗳𝗳, 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗲𝗽𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝗼𝗮𝘁

According to Defence sources, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence had received a tip off about smugglers making a bid to enter the Indian waters from Sri Lanka carrying an illegal consignment of gold. Following this, the surveillance in the Gulf of Mannar was heightened since Tuesday night and on Wednesday evening, the Indian Coast Guard noticed a boat approaching and intercepted it. However, those on board the boat had managed to dump the box containing the gold into the deep seas.

𝗚𝗼𝗹𝗱 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗽 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝗰𝘂𝗯𝗮 𝗱𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀

“Three persons were taken into custody and grilled during which they admitted to have thrown the gold into the sea. We engaged scuba divers, who managed to trace the contraband in the sea bed. The box contained 14 packages of gold in bars, chains and sticks tied in a towel. The accused are being interrogated further,” said a Defence source.

