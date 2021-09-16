Tamil Nadu: Rolls Royce, 5 kg gold, ₹34 lakh cash seized from premises linked to ex-AIADMK minister KC Veeramani

Chennai: Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Thursday seized nine luxury cars including a Rolls Royce, nearly 5kgs of gold, ₹34 lakh cash and more during simultaneous searches conducted at 35 places linked to former AIADMK Minister K C Veeramani. He is the third minister of the previous regime to come under the scanner of the DVAC in the past two months.

Veeramani, who hails from Jolarpet near Vellore in North Tamil Nadu, was Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration Department from 2016 to May 2021.

DVAC sources said the searches were conducted in 35 places including two places in Bengaluru and six places in Chennai. A net cash of ₹34,01,060, US Dollars worth ₹1.80 lakh, nine luxury cars (including one Rolls Royce), five computer hard disks, 4.987 kgs (623 Sovereigns) of gold jewellery, 47 grams of diamond jewellery, 7.2 kgs of silver articles, banks passbooks, property documents were identified. The cash, materials and documents relevant to the case were seized and also 275 units of sand (approximately worth ₹30 lakhs) was found to be deposited in one residential premises. The investigation of the case is under progress, a DVAC release said.

The DVAC had registered a case against the former minister under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The FIR said that while serving as minister he had acquired assets worth Rs 28.7 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income during the five-year check period. This works out to be 654 percent of his total income.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 09:56 PM IST