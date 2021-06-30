Tamil Nadu ranks first in handling second wave of COVID-19, Maharashtra among top 5: Survey

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu has emerged as the top state in its overall handling of the second Covid-19 wave.

As per a survey by LocalCircles, on an aggregate basis, 59 per cent of Tamil Nadu residents rated the Tamil Nadu Government's handling of COVID 2nd wave as effective or higher.

Tamil Nadu was followed by Andhra Pradesh as on an aggregate basis, 54 per cent of Andhra Pradesh residents rated the Andhra Pradesh Government's handling of COVID second wave as effective or higher.

Fifty-one per cent of Uttar Pradesh residents rate government's handling of 2nd wave as effective, 47 per cent of Maharashtra residents rated their government as effective and only 46 per cent of Gujarat residents rated Gujarat Government's handling of the COVID 2nd wave as effective or higher.

Only 43 per cent of Uttarakhand residents were impressed alongwith Odisha at 43 per cent, Kerala at 39 per cent, Rajasthan at 36 per cent, Haryana at 34 per cent, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh at 28 per cent, Karnataka at 25 per cent, Telangana at 23 per cent, Delhi at 20 per cent and Bihar also at 20 per cent.

Seventeen per cent of residents rated the performance of the West Bengal Government's handling (availability of testing, containment, hospital beds, oxygen, medicines, etc.) of the 2nd wave as "effective", and 41 per cent said "somewhat effective". 17 per cent of residents surveyed rated it as "total failure", and 25 per cent said "ineffective".

Tamil Nadu, the highest-rated state had the benefit of the late arrival of the second wave and a relatively better hospital infrastructure than many other states. Despite having its state elections, the state did a reasonably good job of handling its 2nd wave of COVID with 59 per cent of its residents rating it as effective, the survey said.

Andhra Pradesh was commended for its community engagement and creating awareness about testing and surveillance of COVID positive individuals at the ward level with the effective deployment of health and ASHA workers as well as auxiliary nurses.