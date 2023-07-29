Tamil Nadu: Publisher & Commentator Badri Seshadri Arrested For Objectionable Remarks Against CJI

Badri Seshadri | File

Chennai: A leading Tamil publisher and political commentator Badri Seshadri, known for his right wing leanings, was arrested in Chennai on Saturday morning for making certain comments mocking at and criticising Chief Justice of India Justice D Y Chandrachud recently.

The arrest was executed by the Perambalur district police acting on a complaint filed by a lawyer Kaviarasu at the Kunnam Police Station.

Seshadri mocked CJI Chandrachud over his remarks over Manipur

In an interview to a Tamil YouTube channel, Seshadri had mocked at the Chief Justice of India for critical remarks made by him during a recent hearing on the ongoing violence in Manipur. Chief Justice Chandrachud had described the violence and sexual attack on women in Manipur as a “constitutional failure” and “disturbing”. Seshadri had also insinuated that the top judge was commenting without knowing the ground reality and he sounded dismissive about the judiciary’s intervention in the issue.

The police team from Perambalur picked up Seshadri from his house in Mylapore in south Chennai.

Kunnam police booked Seshadri under sections 153 of IPC

“The Kunnam police had booked Seshadri under Indian Penal Code sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 505 1 (b) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility),” a senior police officer confirmed.

Seshadri was produced before the District Munsif at Kunnam and remanded in judicial custody. He was subsequently lodged at the Tiruchi Central Prison.

State BJP president condemns police action

While a section of left and Dravidian-leaning activists welcomed his arrest, the right-leaning organisations including State BJP president K Annamalai condemned the police action. “The DMK government is unable to respond to the opinions of ordinary people and is resorting to arrests,” charged Annamalai, adding, “Does the police department think that implementing the vengeful agenda of the corrupt DMK is their only job?”

Seshadri’s critics contended that his comments could be ground enough for initiating suo motu proceedings for contempt of court.

