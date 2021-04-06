Tamil Nadu Assembly polls 2021: Rajinikanth casts vote in Stella Maris as polling begins

34,130 non-police personnel have also been deployed, including Home Guard, Forest Guard, Retired Police, and ex-CAPF along with 6,350 police personnel and 12,411 Home Guard from other states.

The state had in the past witnessed fierce electoral battles between M Karunanidhi of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and J Jayalalitha of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) for over three decades. This time too the head-to-head battle in nearly 130 constituencies is between the two arch-rivals the ruling AIADMK and MK Stalin-led DMK, which has been out of power since 2011.

According to the Election Commission, as per the final electoral rolls of Special Summary Revision, 2021, the total electorate in Tamil Nadu is 6,26,74,446 including 3,08,38,473 males, 3,18,28,727 females and 7,246 third gender.

The counting of votes will be done on May 2.