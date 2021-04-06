Tamil Nadu Assembly polls 2021: MNM chief Kamal Haasan, daughters cast their votes at Teynampet

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan, who is contesting from the Coimbatore South assembly constituency, cast his vote on Tuesday at Teynampet as polling across 234 assembly constituencies in 38 districts of Tamil Nadu is underway.

The MNM chief's daughters actors Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan also exercised their votes.

The polling started at 7 am. A total of 3,998 candidates are in the poll fray. In order to combat the COVID-19 spread, the number of polling stations has been increased to 88,937.