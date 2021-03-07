Tamil Nadu Polls: Congress gets 25 assembly seats in DMK-led alliance

Chennai: The opposition alliance in Tamil Nadu, led by the DMK, on Sunday announced seat-sharing agreement for the upcoming assembly polls, giving 25 seats to the Congress after several rounds of negotiation.

The agreement was finally arrived at late on Saturday night and was formally announced in Chennai on Sunday by AICC General Secretary Dinesh Gundu Rao and Tamil Nadu Congress Chief KS Alagiri.

"We have signed a seat-sharing agreement with DMK. Congress will contest in 25 assembly seats and in the byelection to the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat," Alagiri said after a meeting at DMK headquarters in Chennai.

Gundu Rao said Congress, DMK, Left, VCK alliance will sweep the elections.