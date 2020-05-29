Tamil Nadu police files over 5 lakh FIRs, imposes over Rs8 crore fine

Chennai: Tamil Nadu police on Thursday said it has so far registered five lakh plus first information reports for alleged violation of lockdown norms across the state and levied a fine of over Rs8 crore.

For the 5,08,263 cumulative instances of violation of lockdown, an equal number of FIRs were registered, the state police said. A fine amount of Rs8.36 crore has so far been imposed on the alleged violators of lockdown regulations and as many as 4,27,689 vehicles were seized,a police release said.

Chennai police, meanwhile, said in a single day (from 6 am on Wednesday till 6 am Thursday) they lodged 427 cases and seized 35 two-wheelers, 21 auto rickshaws and five light motor vehicles including cars for alleged violations.