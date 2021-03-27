Tamil Nadu: Police complaint filed against Udhayanidhi ​Stalin for 'stealing brick' from AIIMS Madurai campus

Ahead of the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, a Bharatiya Janta Party worker has filed a police complaint against DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin alleging that he stole a brick from the yet-to-be-built AIIMS campus in Madurai.

Udhayanidhi Stalin held a brick during an election campaign rally and said work on the proposed AIIMS in Madurai has gone as far as the brick, following which a complaint was filed.

Udhayanidhi Stalin held the brick to mock the ruling government. Taking a dig at the AIADMK-BJP alliance in Sattur, the leader also took potshots at the Tamil Nadu government of Chief Minister E Palaniswami.

He said that the brick was all that you can call AIIMS, as the governments never had the intention to fulfil their promise.