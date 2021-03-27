Tamil Nadu: Police complaint filed against Udhayanidhi ​Stalin for 'stealing brick' from AIIMS Madurai campus

Ahead of the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, a Bharatiya Janta Party worker has filed a police complaint against DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin alleging that he stole a brick from the yet-to-be-built AIIMS campus in Madurai.
Udhayanidhi Stalin held a brick during an election campaign rally and said work on the proposed AIIMS in Madurai has gone as far as the brick, following which a complaint was filed.
Udhayanidhi Stalin held the brick to mock the ruling government. Taking a dig at the AIADMK-BJP alliance in Sattur, the leader also took potshots at the Tamil Nadu government of Chief Minister E Palaniswami.
He said that the brick was all that you can call AIIMS, as the governments never had the intention to fulfil their promise.
A video of Udhayanidhi Stalin showing the brick had gone viral on social media for the humour element which was attached to it. "I have brought AIIMS hospital with me," Udhayanidhi Stalin said and then bent into his campaign vehicle and came up with a brick out. Wielding the brick, he said, "Bricks were there in the allotted 250-acre land. I have got one with me. What has the BJP and AIADMK done in the last three years to construct the building?"
Reacting to the complaint filed against him by the BJP worker, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "A genius from the BJP has gone to the police station and complained that I have stolen a brick from the AIIMS campus. This means that even the BJP accepts that AIIMS is only bricks now and nothing more."
The AIADMK has announced the construction of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai. A foundation stone for the project was laid in January 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The 234-members Tamil Nadu assembly polls will be held in a single phase on 6 April and the counting of votes will be done on 2 May.
