e-Paper Get App

Tamil Nadu: Poland man lands on coast in dinghy from Sri Lanka, arrested

According to police, Franciszek had entered a nearby reserve forest to escape being detected.

N ChithraUpdated: Monday, July 25, 2022, 09:02 PM IST
article-image
Pixabay

Chennai: A Polish national landed near Point Calimere on the Tamil Nadu coast in a rubber dinghy from Sri Lanka on Sunday and has since been arrested. Though after landing he had abandoned the dinghy and gone into hiding, police arrested him following tip-off from local people. The foreigner was identified as Matuszewski Wladyslaw Franciszek, aged 40.

He claimed to police that he had gone to Sri Lanka as a tourist in 2019 and subsequently overstayed there. Following the economic crisis and political upheaval, he illegally entered India via the sea route with the intent to go back to his country.

According to police, Franciszek had entered a nearby reserve forest to escape being detected. However, in the evening he came out of the forest cover when local fishermen spotted him and alerted the police. On his arrest, he told the police he had had intended to look for a bank ATM to withdraw cash and head to Chennai.

Officers of the Navy and Coast Guard also arrived at the spot where he had landed in a dinghy and conducted an inspection along with senior Tamil Nadu police officers including the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Thanjavur Range) A Kayalvizhi.

The police have also informed the Embassy of Poland about the arrest of its national.

Matuszewski has been detained under provisions of the Foreigners Act and the Passports Act.

Read Also
Tamil Nadu: Another Class 12 girl kills self in Tiruvallur school hostel, case transferred to CB-CID...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaTamil Nadu: Poland man lands on coast in dinghy from Sri Lanka, arrested

RECENT STORIES

Thackeray faction files plea in SC against Shinde camp’s bid to stake claim over party, symbol

Thackeray faction files plea in SC against Shinde camp’s bid to stake claim over party, symbol

FPJ Exclusive | Monkeypox threat: Maharashtra health dept sounds alert asking district...

FPJ Exclusive | Monkeypox threat: Maharashtra health dept sounds alert asking district...

Four held by CBI for falsely promising governorship, Rajya Sabha seats for Rs 100 cr

Four held by CBI for falsely promising governorship, Rajya Sabha seats for Rs 100 cr

Maharashtra: Centre to dissect Aaditya Thackeray’s environment projects

Maharashtra: Centre to dissect Aaditya Thackeray’s environment projects

Indian Army thwarts attempts by civilian armed groups in Congo to loot its operating bases

Indian Army thwarts attempts by civilian armed groups in Congo to loot its operating bases