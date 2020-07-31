Tamil Nadu plus one result 2020 declared: Pass percentage touches 96 percent, check at tnresults.nic.in

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has declared Tamil Nadu plus one results today, July 31. Students can check their results on official websites, dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in.

According to reports, Girls have again outscored boys in TN Plus one exam. Girls recorded 97.5% while the pass percent of boys is 94.4%. While, 96.04% of the total students who have taken the exams have passed.

The Tamil Nadu class 12 results were declared on July 16 this year. A total of 92.3% of students have passed the exam. The girls have outperformed boys in the TN plus two results with a pass percentage of 94.8% while the pass percentage of boys is 89.41%.

Steps to check TN Board Plus One Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website at tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link flashing on the homepage that reads, “TN class 11 exam results 2020” or “TN Class 12 re-sit exam results 2020’

Step 3: Key in your roll number and submit

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the computer screen.

Step 5: Download and take its print out.