Tamil Nadu: O Panneerselvam asks police to reject permission for AIADMK meet |

Chennai: AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, who is struggling to retain his position in the party, on Tuesday wrote to Avadi Commissioner of Police to reject permission for the party’s executive and general council meeting scheduled for June 23 on the outskirts of Chennai, citing the prevailing “unusual situation” and “law and order” issues. His position, however, further weakened, with a few more party district secretaries, who were loyal to him, switching support to the party co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami, who is seeking to take full control of the AIADMK.

In a related development, the Madras High Court said it was the duty of the State to provide necessary police protection for the AIADMK meeting.

Panneerselvam, who had earlier appealed to Palaniswami to defer the meeting, told the Avadi Police Commissioner that in the interest of the general public and the party workers, the permission for the crucial Thursday event – which he and the co-coordinator had jointly convened just 19 days ago, should be rejected.

Hearing a petition, Justice N Sathish Kumar agreed that the party meeting cannot be stalled by a faction by objecting to the grant of police permission and it was up to the members of the party executive and general council to take a final call on the agenda for the meeting.

Noting that the Avadi police had raised 31 queries on the event, the judge said former Minister Benjamin, who had sought police protection for the meeting, must clarify the same. “On obtaining such details, the respondents should ensure that police protection will be given for the venue” of the meeting, the judge said.