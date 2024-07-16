Lawlessness In Tamil Nadu: NTK Worker C Balasubramanian Hacked To Death In Madurai

Days after the murder of Tamil Nadu BSP chief K Armstrong, a 48-year-old worker of the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) was murdered by a group of people on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, the incident of brutal murder took place on Vallabai Road within the jurisdiction of the Tallakulam police station, while C Balasubramanian was out on a morning walk.

Balasubramanian was intercepted by four men who launched an attack on him and fled after killing him.

After receiving information, the police reached the spot. He was rushed to the nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Later, his body was sent to Government Rajaji Hospital for a post-mortem examination.It is believed that the motive behind the brutal killing could be a financial dispute.

Criminal history

According to a New Indian Express report, Balasubramanian had a history of involvement in criminal activities and was embroiled in financial disputes with several individuals.

Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the matter. CCTV footage is being examined to identify the accused.

BSP leaders K Armstrong's Murder

On July 5, BSP state chief K Armstrong was hacked to death while he was standing outside his under-construction house in Perambur. He was rushed to a private hospital on Greams Road, where he was declared dead.

Hours after the BSP leader's murder, the police arrested 8 accused in the case. On July 11, the suspects were sent on five-day police custody for questioning.