Tamil Nadu: NIA Conducts Raids Across State In LTTE-Inspired Arms Seizure Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday carried out a series of raids across Tamil Nadu (TN) in an LTTE inspired arms seizure case.

Sources said several functionaries of the Naam Tamilar Katchi, a Tamil nationalist party headed by film director Seeman, came under the radar of the agency. This included Sattai Duraimurugan, a senior party functionary, who also runs a YouTube channel.

Details of the raids

The agency said the raids were conducted by NIA teams at the premises belonging to suspects in the Omalur Police station Arms Case in Chennai, Trichy, Coimbatore, Sivaganga and Tenkasi. “Extensive searches by the agency led to the seizure of one laptop, 7 mobiles, 8 SIM/memory cards and 4 pen drives, along with incriminating documents and books related to the LTTE terror organisation and its self-styled slain supremo, Prabhakaran,” the NIA said.

The case was originally registered by Tamil Nadu police olice following the apprehension of two men, identified as Naveen Chakravorty and Sanjay Prakash, during vehicle checking at Puliyampatti division, Salem, in May 2022. They were arrested after being found in possession of two Pistols, ammunition, gun powder etc.

Investigations revealed the duo was inspired by the LTTE, a proscribed terrorist organisation. They wanted to establish an outfit similar to the LTTE and wage an armed struggle in Tamil Nadu. Subsequently, one more accused person, namely Kabilar @ Kabilan, was also arrested in this case.

The case was taken over by the NIA in July 2022 and investigations are continuing, the agency said.