Tamil Nadu minister dies of Covid complications

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Doraikkannu passed away at a private hospital in Chennai late on Saturday night after battling Covid-19 related complications for over a fortnight. He was 72.

Doraikkannu is the third prominent politician in Tamil Nadu who died after testing positive for novel coronavirus. Earlier, DMK MLA J Anbazhagan and Congress MP H Vasanthakumar had succumbed to comorbid conditions while undergoing treatment for Covid-19. Veteran film playback singer SP Balasubrahamanyam had also fallen victim to the contagious virus.

PM Narendra Modi, Governor Banwarilal Purohit, CM EK Palaniswami, DMK president MK Stalin and a host of leaders condoled the Agriculture Minister’s death. On Sunday, the mortal remains of Doraikkannu were buried at his farm in his native village in Thanjavur district with state honours.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Sunday achieved a feat by crossing the one crore mark in testing since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Incidentally, though Uttar Pradesh had performed over 1.48 crore sample tests, unlike Tamil Nadu, which conducted only RT-PCR tests, it had done antigen tests in large numbers. At least over 50% of the samples in Uttar Pradesh were tested using rapid antigen testing kit.