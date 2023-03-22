Tamil Nadu: Massive fire break out at firecracker unit, 7 dead, 15 injured in Kanchipuram | Pixabay/Representative Image

A major fire at a firecracker manufacturing factory in Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram district killed at least seven people and injured 15 others. According to Abhash Kumar, DGP, Tamil Nadu Fire & Rescue Services, the structure collapsed after the fire incident, and a rescue operation is underway to save those who may still be trapped.

The firework unit is in Vazhathottam, around 10 kilometers from Kancheepuram. According to fire officials, the fireworks unit was properly licensed.

Aside from the fire department, the Kancheepuram district police, Rescue Services employees, and local residents are assisting in the rescue of the injured.

According to preliminary indications, the injured have been transported to a local hospital. After receiving information, fire and rescue officials hurried to the scene to put out the fire. The specific cause of the fire is yet unknown.