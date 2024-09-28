Tamil Nadu: Massive Explosion Takes Place At Virudhunagar Firecracker Factory, No Casualties Reported; Visuals Surface

Image From The Spot Of The Incident | ANI

Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu): An explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing factory in the Sattur region of Virudhunagar district in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

According to the officials from the Fire and Rescue Department, the factory is still ablaze and explosions are continuing to take place, due to which they aren't also able to get close enough to control the situation.

No casualties have been reported in the fire incident so far.

The exact reason for what caused the incident will be ascertained following a probe into the matter.

About A Similar Incident

Earlier, on September 19, a similar incident took place in the Virudhunagar district, where an explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing factory near Vembakottai.

According to the officials from the Fire and Rescue Department, one person suffered 100 per cent burns due to the explosion.