e-Paper Get App

Tamil Nadu: Man arrested for raping, impregnating 13-yr-old daughter

The accused was arrested on Wednesday and produced before a POCSO court that remanded him to judicial custody.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, August 04, 2022, 11:00 AM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu: Man arrested for raping, impregnating 13-yr-old daughter | Twitter

A 41-year-old man, working as a welder in an industrial unit in Tamil Nadu's Vellore, was arrested for raping and impregnating his 13-year-old daughter, police said on Thursday.

The man and his wife had separated eight years ago and his children -- a boy and a daughter -- had been living with him and his parents in Adukkambarai, Vellore.

Police said that the 13-year-old Class VIII student was admitted to Government Vellore Medical College Hospital where she delivered a baby boy. When hospital authorities questioned the girl, she told that she had been abused by her father since November 2021.

The hospital authorities immediately intimated the police who took the man into custody and on questioning he admitted to the crime. A case was registered under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and Section 5 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Abuses (POCSO) Act.

He was arrested on Wednesday and produced before a POCSO court that remanded him to judicial custody.

Psychologist and retired Professor of Psychology, from a Government Medical College in Tamil Nadu, Dr Sulekha Beagum told IANS, "This is a high-end crime. Protector turning predator cannot be allowed and police should ensure that maximum punishment is meted out to him. He may be having some ill-conceived concepts on sex and that is the reason for such a behaviour."

HomeIndiaTamil Nadu: Man arrested for raping, impregnating 13-yr-old daughter

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: School bus crashes; no casualties reported

Mumbai: School bus crashes; no casualties reported

SC asks EC not to decide for now Shinde faction's plea to be considered 'real Shiv Sena'

SC asks EC not to decide for now Shinde faction's plea to be considered 'real Shiv Sena'

Mumbai updates: Supreme Court says poll panel to not make decision on Eknath Shinde camp's claim

Mumbai updates: Supreme Court says poll panel to not make decision on Eknath Shinde camp's claim

Mumbai: VVIP visit to slow traffic in parts of city

Mumbai: VVIP visit to slow traffic in parts of city

Allahabad HC denies bail to UAPA-accused journalist Siddique Kappan

Allahabad HC denies bail to UAPA-accused journalist Siddique Kappan