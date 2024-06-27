Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Adopts Resolution Moved By CM M K Stalin To Conduct Caste Based Census

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin | PTI

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution moved by Chief Minister M K Stalin calling upon the Government of India to conduct caste based census along with the general decadal Census.

Resolution Adopted

“This House considers that a caste-based population census is essential to formulate policies in order to ensure equal rights and equal opportunities in education, economy and employment to every citizen of India. This House, therefore, unanimously urges the Union government to commence the [decadal] census work immediately, which has been due from 2021 but postponed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic], along with a caste-based population census, this time,” the resolution said.

The short resolution pointed out that as per Section 3 of the Census Act, only the Union Government could conduct a census. Hours after the Assembly adopted the resolution, Stalin said he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well, urging for his personal intervention on the issue.

In the letter, he pointed out that, presently, the caste-wise and tribe-wise data of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes alone are enumerated under the Census Act.

“As a developing country, I consider that fruits of development must reach all sections of the society, particularly the most marginalised. For framing policies and targeting specific interventions for the socio-economic development of the underprivileged, census data has always been the basis,” he said.

As Caste has historically been a key determinant of the prospects of social progress in our society, it is essential that Caste-based socio-economic census data is made available in public domain, he said.

However, no contemporary data has been available since the last caste census of 1931.

“The need for quantifiable data relating to the socioeconomic and educational status of various castes, communities, and tribes of the entire population of the State has been emphasised in several of the judgments of the Supreme Court for classification of Backward Classes and Most Backward Classes,” he pointed out.

Backdrop Of The Resolution

The resolution was moved against the backdrop of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) repeatedly demanding exclusive internal reservations for the Vanniyar community (Kshatirya), which is a Most Backward Caste in Tamil Nadu. With a concentrated Vanniyar vote bank in northern districts in addition to certain western districts, the PMK has over the years managed to drive a hard bargain with both the Dravidian parties in various elections.

In the Lok Sabha polls this year, the party had chosen to tie up with the BJP. The Chief Minister pointed out in the House that last year, too, he had written to the Prime Minister seeking a caste-based census along with the general census.

“The decisions and acts of a State Government can get legal protection only if they are done on the basis of data collected by the Centre. If State Governments collect data through surveys, these may be stayed by the courts in the future,” Stalin argued.

Hence the resolution urging the Centre to undertake this exercise.