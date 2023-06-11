 Army Jawan's Wife Assaulted By Mob In TN, Soldier Appeals For Action In Viral Video; Police Deny Attack Claims
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 11, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
Indian Army Jawan Abudhak Prabhakaran | Twitter

In a shocking development, an Indian Army soldier from Kashmir has alleged that his wife was assaulted by over 100 people in the state of Tamil Nadu. In a video posted by B Devendiran, a Twitter user, the soldier has also made an earnest public appeal to the state government to help him save his family as no action has been taken by the police in this matter.

The soldier's name is A Prabhakaran and he hails from the Patavedu village of Polur Taluka in Tiruvannamalai District of Tamil Nadu. He is currently posted in Kashmir.

K Annamalai speaks to Army Jawan

Tamil Nadu BJP State President K Annamalai said that he has spoken to the Indian Army soldier and has assured him justice in this matter.

He said in a tweet, "Had a telephonic conversation with the Havildar, who is bravely serving our country in Kashmir and his wife, based out of Tiruvannamalai. Truly gutted to hear her story & I felt ashamed that this had happened to her on our Tamil soil! Our party people are rushing to attend to her now, who is admitted in a hospital in Vellore. @BJP4TamilNadu will stand with her & our Havildar’s family in getting justice for her."

Tiruvannamalai District Police denies allegations

The Tiruvannamalai District Police has denied all allegations levelled by Army Jawan Abudhak Prabhakaran in a tweet that said, "The preliminary investigation conducted by the Tiruvannamalai police revealed that there was no attack on Keerthi, the wife of the Army man, or her mother. the claims made by Army man Prabhakaran are untrue."

