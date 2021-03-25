Tamil Nadu: I-T department raids on DMK leader's EV Velu premises

Chennai: The Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted simultaneous searches at over ten premises belonging to former DMK Minister E V Velu, even as party president M K Stalin was seeking votes for him in Tiruvannamalai Assembly constituency.

Velu has been one of the most resourceful second-line leaders in the DMK and he has been a top contributor in funds to the party.

“We recovered unaccounted cash from his premises. The searches are on,” an IT official said late on Thursday night.

The IT Department has been conducting various search operations over the past two months in Tamil Nadu and it has intensified after the notification of the April 6 Assembly elections. Recently it recovered a few crores of rupees from the premises of the treasurer of actor Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party.