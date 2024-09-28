Tamil Nadu: Haryana Gangster Shot Dead By Police After ATM Heist In Kerala; 5 Arrested

Haryana gangster shot dead by Tamil Nadu police following a dramatic chase after ATM heist in Kerala | Representative Image

Chennai: A Haryana based gangster, who was fleeing after allegedly looting bank ATMs in Kerala, was shot dead by the Tamil Nadu police in Namakkal district on Friday. Five gang members have been arrested.

Police said in the early hours of the day an armed gang had broke open three SBI ATM kiosks in Thrissur in Kerala. The gang escaped with the cash in a car. Later they loaded the car onto a container truck and headed towards neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

On being alerted by their Kerala counterparts, the police in western Tamil Nadu had strengthened vehicle checks in the neighbouring districts.

“Our teams had tried to stop a container truck but the driver sped past. The truck, while being chased, rammed two motorcycles and a car. However, on the Sankar-Erode Road, our team managed to stop the container truck and forced the driver – identified as Juman of Haryana – get down. Four persons were detained from the truck’s cabin,” the Salem Range Deputy Inspector General of Police E S Uma told journalists.

From there the cops directed Juman to drive the truck to the nearby Veppadai Police Station. “While the truck was on the move, our personnel heard some noise from within the container. The police immediately asked Juman to stop the truck and open the container. When he opened the container, a man holding a blue coloured bag jumped out and also screamed to Juman to run,” Uma said.

Juman allegedly attacked Inspector Thavamani with a sharp object and began to flee. The police chased the two men. “At Thoppu Kadu, Juman attacked the Sub Inspector when the Inspector opened fire. He died on the spot. The co-accused Husroo was shot on the legs,” she said.

Later the police found the car concealed in the truck and found cash in it. The money was yet to be counted. The Tamil Nadu police informed the Kerala police personnel about the successful operation.