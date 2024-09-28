 Tamil Nadu: Haryana Gangster Shot Dead By Police After ATM Heist In Kerala; 5 Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTamil Nadu: Haryana Gangster Shot Dead By Police After ATM Heist In Kerala; 5 Arrested

Tamil Nadu: Haryana Gangster Shot Dead By Police After ATM Heist In Kerala; 5 Arrested

Police said in the early hours of the day an armed gang had broke open three SBI ATM kiosks in Thrissur in Kerala. The gang escaped with the cash in a car. Later they loaded the car onto a container truck and headed towards neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

N ChithraUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 04:31 AM IST
article-image
Haryana gangster shot dead by Tamil Nadu police following a dramatic chase after ATM heist in Kerala | Representative Image

Chennai: A Haryana based gangster, who was fleeing after allegedly looting bank ATMs in Kerala, was shot dead by the Tamil Nadu police in Namakkal district on Friday. Five gang members have been arrested.

Police said in the early hours of the day an armed gang had broke open three SBI ATM kiosks in Thrissur in Kerala. The gang escaped with the cash in a car. Later they loaded the car onto a container truck and headed towards neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

On being alerted by their Kerala counterparts, the police in western Tamil Nadu had strengthened vehicle checks in the neighbouring districts.

“Our teams had tried to stop a container truck but the driver sped past. The truck, while being chased, rammed two motorcycles and a car. However, on the Sankar-Erode Road, our team managed to stop the container truck and forced the driver – identified as Juman of Haryana – get down. Four persons were detained from the truck’s cabin,” the Salem Range Deputy Inspector General of Police E S Uma told journalists.

FPJ Shorts
Tamil Nadu: Haryana Gangster Shot Dead By Police After ATM Heist In Kerala; 5 Arrested
Tamil Nadu: Haryana Gangster Shot Dead By Police After ATM Heist In Kerala; 5 Arrested
Gujarat: CBI Conducts Major Crackdown On Illegal Call Centers In Ahmedabad; Over 250 Officials Raid 35 Locations Amid Surge In Cybercrime
Gujarat: CBI Conducts Major Crackdown On Illegal Call Centers In Ahmedabad; Over 250 Officials Raid 35 Locations Amid Surge In Cybercrime
Maharashtra: LoP Vijay Wadettiwar Alleges ₹3,200 Crore Scam In Public Health Department
Maharashtra: LoP Vijay Wadettiwar Alleges ₹3,200 Crore Scam In Public Health Department
Mumbai: WR Announces 10-Hour Mega Block On Intervening Night Of 28-29 September, Goregaon-Kandivali Train Services Affected; Check Details
Mumbai: WR Announces 10-Hour Mega Block On Intervening Night Of 28-29 September, Goregaon-Kandivali Train Services Affected; Check Details

From there the cops directed Juman to drive the truck to the nearby Veppadai Police Station. “While the truck was on the move, our personnel heard some noise from within the container. The police immediately asked Juman to stop the truck and open the container. When he opened the container, a man holding a blue coloured bag jumped out and also screamed to Juman to run,” Uma said.

Juman allegedly attacked Inspector Thavamani with a sharp object and began to flee. The police chased the two men. “At Thoppu Kadu, Juman attacked the Sub Inspector when the Inspector opened fire. He died on the spot. The co-accused Husroo was shot on the legs,” she said.

Read Also
Tamil Nadu: Out On Bail, Senthil Balaji, Likely To Be Re-Inducted In Stalin Cabinet
article-image

Later the police found the car concealed in the truck and found cash in it. The money was yet to be counted. The Tamil Nadu police informed the Kerala police personnel about the successful operation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu: Haryana Gangster Shot Dead By Police After ATM Heist In Kerala; 5 Arrested

Tamil Nadu: Haryana Gangster Shot Dead By Police After ATM Heist In Kerala; 5 Arrested

Assam: IIT-Guwahati Implements Initiatives To Enhance Student Wellbeing Following Recent Tragedies

Assam: IIT-Guwahati Implements Initiatives To Enhance Student Wellbeing Following Recent Tragedies

Rajasthan: Viral Video Shows Rajasthan Deputy CM's Son Making Reel With Police Escort, Sparks Online...

Rajasthan: Viral Video Shows Rajasthan Deputy CM's Son Making Reel With Police Escort, Sparks Online...

FIR Against Former Secretary Of Jharkhand CM In Liquor Scam, Case Registered Against IAS Vinay And...

FIR Against Former Secretary Of Jharkhand CM In Liquor Scam, Case Registered Against IAS Vinay And...

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Protesting Doctors To Hit Street Again Ahead Of Durga Puja

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Protesting Doctors To Hit Street Again Ahead Of Durga Puja