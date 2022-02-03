Tamil Nadu Guv RN Ravi returns bill exempting state from NEET Medical exam

The Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Thursday returned bill exempting the state from National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) Medical exam, according to NDTV report.

Notably, the state assembly had passed the bill in September last year, saying the exam favours affluent classes who can afford private coaching.

According to a Raj Bhavan release, "The governor, after a detailed study of the L.A.Bill No.43 of 2021 for admission to Undergraduate Medical Courses seeking exemption from NEET, and the Report of the High-Level Committee constituted by the State Government in this regard, is of the opinion that the Bill is against interests of the students especially the rural and economically poor students of the State."

Tamil Nadu Governor returns the NEET Exemption Bill to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, says "Bill is against interests of the students specially the rural and economically poor students of the State." — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2022

"Hence, the Hon'ble Governor has returned the Bill to the Hon'ble Speaker, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on February 01, 2022, giving detailed reasons, for its re-consideration by the House, " it added.

The Governor, during his Republic Day address, commented that the enrollment of government school students in state-run medical colleges has increased following the test's introduction.

“Thanks to the affirmative action of 7.5% reservation for government school students that the number has improved significantly," he had said.

