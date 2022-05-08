Tamil Nadu govt revokes its ban on 'Pattina Pravesam' of Dharumapuram Adheenam

MK Stalin led Tamil Nadu government on Sunday revoked its recent ban on 'Pattina Pravesam' of the Dharumapuram Adheenam.

‘Pattina Pravesam’ is a ritual of devotees carrying the pontiff on their shoulders in a palanquin.

The ritual will take place on May 22nd, as per the new order.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 04:12 PM IST