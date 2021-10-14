e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Special NDPS court reserves order for 20th October on bail application of Aryan Khan, others Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SIT begins probe, recreates crime scene with Ashish Mishra
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 05:53 PM IST

Tamil Nadu govt relaxes COVID-19 restrictions, allows all shops, hotels to operate till 11 pm; beaches to open from November 1

FPJ Web Desk
AFP

AFP

Advertisement

Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced that lockdown with relaxation will continue till October 31. Besides, announcing relaxations the govt from today onwards has allowed all shops, hotels to operate till 11 pm.

Furthermore all religious organizations can operate on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and beaches will open from November 1. As per the orders, a total of 50 people will be allowed at funerals and 100 at weddings.

According to a report, the MK Stalin led government has also decided to allow the reopening of playschools, nursery schools (LKG, UKG), and Anganwadis from November 1. The school authorities will have to ensure the caretakers, workers are fully vaccinated.

As per an earlier communication from the government, in-person classes for students of classes 1 to 8 would also commence from November 1.

However, the ban on political, social, cultural events will continue.

Tamil Nadu reported 1,280 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. According to the state health bulletin, the total active cases stand at 15,650 and 1,453 recoveries are reported in the last 24 hours.

The total number of people who tested positive is 1,280 and the total number tested so far stands at 26,82,137.

The total number of people tested by RT-PCR stand at 1,38,228 and the total test went up to 4, 79,64,847. The number of people discharged in the last 24 hours is 1,453 and the total number of people discharged so far is 26,30,654, read the health bulletin.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

BJP candidate secures one vote in Tamil Nadu local body poll while family has five members; gets...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 05:53 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal