Tamil Nadu Governor tests positive, advised home quarantine

Chennai

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday tested positive for Covid-19 days after 87 persons posted at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai had contracted the contagious infection. He has been advised home quarantine.

The Governor underwent tests at the Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet where it was confirmed he had contracted the infection.

“He is asymptomatic and clinically stable. He underwent further tests and assessment. As the infection is mild, he has been advised home isolation and will be monitored by the medical team of Kauvery Hospital,” its executive director Dr Aravindan Selvaraj said in a health bulletin in the evening.

A few days ago 87 persons including security personnel posted at the Raj Bhavan had tested positive for Covid-19.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami called the Governor over phone to wish him a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu, which crossed 2.5 lakh positive cases on Saturday, also recorded the death of 98 patients on Sunday.

In a related development, the CM warned private hospitals of action in case of complaints about over-charging for treatment of Covid-19. The hospitals must display the government approved treatment cost. On Saturday, a private hospital in Chennai, Be Well Hospital, was str­ipped of Covid-19 treatment tag after it came to light a patient was charged Rs12.20 lakh for 19 days.

Karnataka CM BSY tests positive

“I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine,” Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tweeted.