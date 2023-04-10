Tamil Nadu: Governor grants assent to bill banning online gambling amid disapproval from Assembly

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Monday granted assent to the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill, 2022, which was readopted by the Assembly last month and sent back to him.

His decision to grant assent to the Bill came on a day the Tamil Nadu Assembly expressed disapproval over his dealing of Bills and urged the President and Centre to instruct him to grant assent to Bills within a specific period.

Stalin on Governor decision

Chief Minister M K Stalin told the Assembly in the evening that the Governor had granted assent for the Bill to ban online gambling and pointed out to the morning’s proceedings in the House when he had moved a resolution against Ravi. Stalin said the law will be notified in the Gazette on Monday itself.

The Bill was originally passed by the House last year. However, the Governor had returned the Bill in March following which the House adopted it again and sent it to Raj Bhavan.

"Moving bill with heavy heart"

At that time, Chief Minister Stalin had said he was moving the Bill with a heavy heart since “44 persons had died by suicide after incurring heavy financial loss in online gambling.”

He had pointed out that the Bill was drafted based on the recommendations of the committee headed by retired judge Justice Chandru, the School Education department, and consultations with others. However, the Governor sought some clarifications and the Government responded within 24 hours. Yet the “Governor returned the Bill after 131 days with some notes”.