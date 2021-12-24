Tamil Nadu: Government school teacher held for sexually harassing students in Ramanathapuram

After 15 students of a school levelled allegations of sexual harassment against a teacher in Tamil Nadu's Ramnathpuram, the accused has been arrested by the police.

According to India Today report, the police said at least 15 students of classes 9 and 10 revealed their ordeal after an awareness program by the Child Welfare Department on child protection was conducted in their school.

The students alleged that two teachers, teaching mathematics teacher and social science respectively, used to make double-meaning remarks during class, touched them inappropriately, and even used to call them on the phones after school hours.

The police arrested the social science teacher and are searching for the second accused teacher after receiving complaints from the students.

The district education officer, district child protection officer and the All Women Police Station inspector are investigating the students' complaints.

Meanwhile, three days ago, a 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a 17-year-old girl that led to the minor dying by suicide on Saturday.

Three separate suicide notes, found in the girl’s room, mention an older student and relatives, the officials said. The arrest came two days after the girl’s mother found her dead at their house in the western Chennai suburb of Mangadu.

This is the third such case in the state since last month.

On November 19, a class 12 student in Karur district died by suicide alleging sexual harassment.

