Tamil Nadu: Ganja smuggling gang busted; 35 rowdies, their 30 aides arrested

"Accused are mostly from Northern India, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala," a police official said.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 17, 2022, 04:46 PM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu: Ganja smuggling gang busted; 35 rowdies, their 30 aides arrested | ANI

The 35 rowdies and their 30 associates involved in ganja smuggling and other illegal activities were arrested by the Task Force in Tamil Nadu, said a police official on Saturday.

CP Ch. Shrikanth told ANI, "Keeping in view the security of the citizens, Task Force has been divided into two teams—"Anti-gunda squad' and "Anti-narcotics squad"—with 10 members each to look into drug peddling and the activities of rowdies respectively."

"35 rowdies and their 30 associates involved in ganja smuggling and other illegal activities have been arrested so far. Accused are mostly from Northern India, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala," he added.

Further details are awaited.

(This is a developing story...)

