Tamil Nadu: Foxconn workers stage protest on highway after 150 employees hospitalized due to food poisoning

Over 150 employees of Foxconn Technology India Pvt Ltd, which makes iPhones for Apple Inc, were hospitalized after food poisoning was reported at Foxconn's dormitories, where a majority of its staff lives.

The incident lead to worker's protests where hundreds of workers staged a protest coming to the highway demanding to know the status of colleagues who were affected by food poisoning earlier this week.

Reportedly, the protestors also blocked a key Chennai-Bengaluru highway for several hours. Many were also arrested for blocking the highway.

“Nearly 70 women and 22 men have been detained since Saturday for blocking the highway,” the official said.

About 14,000 men and women are employed in the Foxconn Technology unit that makes electronic components, iPhones for Apple and others. Many of the women workers are staying in the nearby dormitories, reported news agency IANS.

According to the workers, on Wednesday more than 150 employees at Foxconn’s production unit were hospitalised after a bout of food poisoning at Foxconn’s dormitories, where a majority of its staff lives. The affected workers were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment and some were admitted.

Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(with inputs drom sources)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 07:20 PM IST