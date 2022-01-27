Tamil Nadu: Female student who died by suicide alleges being forced to do chores; video shot before her death surfaces

Chennai: A new video has emerged of 17-year-old student Lavanya who died by suicide in Thanjavur on January 19 — whose death has triggered a major row and a political fight in Tamil Nadu.

In the video, the girl alleges forced conversion by her school complaining about being forced to do chores in the hostel which didn’t let her study.

In the video, the girl alleges that the warden made her do accounts, close and open the hostel gates and turn the motor on and off. She alleged that she was unable to study well because of the work assigned to her.

In the video, the girl says she joined the school late this year due to family issues.

Lavanya’s death has stirred controversy in the state due to an early video in which she alleged that she had been forced to convert to Christianity.

She said, “The Sister in the hostel always asks me to do accounts. I told her that I joined late and I'd do it later. But she didn’t understand. She said to finish the work and then do other things. Even if I do it properly, she would say it’s wrong and make me write it again. Because of this, I couldn’t concentrate and scored fewer marks. I drank poison as I couldn’t bear it.”

“Always the sister at the boarding would ask me to do the accounts. Even if I told her, ‘no sister, I came late, I don't understand anything, I'll do it later, she wouldn’t listen’. She would say, ‘it's okay, you first do the accounts and give, then do your own work’. She will keep making me do the accounts. Even if I write it correctly, she'll keep saying it's wrong and make me sit on it for at least an hour. I wasn't able to concentrate on my studies properly at all. I kept getting low marks. I thought if this keeps going on, I won't be able to study,” Lavanya says in the video.

According to reports, the police found out that the warden of the hostel was harassing Lavanya and was forcing her to convert to Christianity. Based on the complaint of the girl and her father, the police arrested the warden, Sagaya Mary (62).

