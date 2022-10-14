Tamil Nadu: Father of girl pushed before train ends life; stalker arrested

Representative Photo |

Chennai: Tragedy struck a second time for the grieving family of a Chennai college girl, who was pushed to death before a train by a stalker on Thursday, when her father unable to overcome the shock of her murder, ended his life. In a related incident, the Government Railway Police on Friday managed to trace and arrest a 23-year-old youth Sathish, who had gone into hiding after pushing the victim, Sathya (20) before an oncoming EMU train at St Thomas Mount Railway Station.

Sathya was at the railway station to board a train to her college when Sathish, who stayed near her house at the Police Quarters, Adambakkam, followed her and entered into an argument with her. As the exchange of words escalated, he pushed her before a train and fled the spot.

Police said Sathish had been stalking the girl for a long time and a few months ago on a complaint a FIR was registered against him. Despite that he continued to pursue her, while she was not interested in having a relationship with him.

Hours after the girl’s death, her father Manickam remained inconsolable and late at night attempted to end his life. He was rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

A pall of gloom descended the Police Quarters as the bodies of the father and daughter were brought from the hospital to their residence. Sathya’s mother Ramalakshmi is a head constable at the Adambakkam Police Station, while the father of Sathish, a school dropout, had also served in the police force. Senior police officers including Chennai City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal paid homage to their mortal remains and consoled Ramalakshmi and other family members.

Meanwhile, a team of the Government Railway Police tracked Sathish from a premises in suburban Thoraipakkam and arrested him. He was produced before a Judicial Magistrate and remanded in custody.