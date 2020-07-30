Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till August 31

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu govt on Thursday announced the extension of coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state till August 31, but with more relaxations, including scaling up the workforce in private establishments and allowing dine-in services in hotels and restaurants. CM K Palaniswami reasoned that 'significant' number of coronavirus cases had prompted the continuation of curbs.

The decision came after Palaniswami held discussions with District Collectors and the govt appointed medical expert panel on Thursday where he took stock of the situation in the state. As of Thursday, Tamil Nadu has 2.34 lakh Covid-19 cases, including 3,741 deaths.