Tamil Nadu: Ex-top Cop Convicted For Sexually Assaulting A Female IPS Officer

Former Tamil Nadu Special Director General of Police Rajesh Das | Twitter

Chennai: Tamil Nadu's former Special Director General of Police (DGP) Rajesh Das, who was charged with sexually harassing a woman IPS officer in 2021, was on Friday convicted and sentenced to three years rigorous imprisonment by a local court in Villupuram. The chief judicial magistrate court of Villupuram has also imposed a fine of Rs 20,500 on the accused. Das was then granted bail by the court to file an appeal within 30 days, according to reports.

Court Found Then Chengalpattu SP Guilty Too

The court also found guilty the then Chengalpattu Superintendent of Police, Kannan, who was also named in the FIR, according to Amjath Ali, one of the lawyers who was representing the prosecution. Kannan was fined Rs 500, according to reports.

Convict Was Suspended After Complaint By Officer

Earlier in 2021, the Tamil Nadu Home Department under the AIADMK government had suspended Das and constituted a six-member inquiry committee after the woman IPS officer in February of that year filed a complaint alleging sexual harassment by Das who was then the Special DGP, law and order. The harassment occurred while security arrangements were being made during then chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami's visit to the central districts of the state, according to the complaint.

Madras High Court Dismissed Convict's Plea

Months after the complaint was filed the Madras High Court dismissed a plea by Das challenging the jurisdictional competence of the Villupuram court. Justice P Velmurugan observed that the high court found no 'perversity' in the order passed by the Villupuram court in rejecting a similar petition, and directed the lower court to not bear 'prejudice' to the petitioner.

The high court had earlier also criticised the incident, calling it 'shocking' and warning of the impact on other women police officers in Tamil Nadu.

The state government suspended Das after the high court's comments.