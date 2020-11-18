Tamil Nadu: Ex-AIADMK leader Sasikala likely to be released in January next year after paying Rs 10 crore fine

VK Sasikala, former AIADMK leader and close aide of ex-Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, is likely to be released from prison soon after paying the amount she owed to the judiciary. She has been lodged in the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru since February 2017 in connection with a graft case.

A Right to Information (RTI) reply by Bengaluru-based lawyer and activist Narasimha Murthy has revealed that Sasikala is likely to be released from jail on January 27, 2021.

Sasikala's legal team has initiated the procedure to pay the Rs 10 crore amount that the court has stipulated as her due. The details have been submitted in this regard and currently, the wait for official documents accepting the due is on.

“Convict Sasikala's probable date of release is 27-01-2021 provided in-default fine is paid. A probable date would be 27-02-2022 if fine not paid,” the RTI reply reads.

Earlier, a PTI report had also cited Karnataka Prison department authorities as saying Sasikala, serving a four-year term in a disproportionate assets case, could be released from jail next January provided she paid the fine amount of Rs 10 crore.

Sasikala's release could assume revamped significance in the political stage of Tamil Nadu where the deaths of both former chief ministers J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi has created a vacuum, marked by clashes between the ruling AIADMK and opposing DMK.

The 2021 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Elections are being looked at with much anticipation. Ahead of the polls, Sasikala's release could spell massive changes in the present state equations, experts believe.

Sasikala, lodged at the Parappana Agrahara Prison here, was convicted and sentenced in February 2017 in the Rs 66 crore disporportionate assets case.

Sasikala has already spent a total of 35 days in jail in 1997 and 2014 and availed a 17 day parole in 2017, which is deducted from the period she already served.