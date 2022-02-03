Tamil Nadu: Enroute to Assembly, CM MK Stalin stops to meet student holding ‘CM Sir Help Me’ placard

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin stopped his car while he was enroute to the state assembly to meet with a boy holding a placard saying ‘CM Sir Help Me’. The incident took place on Thursday, February 3, in Chennai’s TTK Road.

The student, named N Satish, is a native of Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district. Satish met Chief Minister MK Stalin and thanked him for opposing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exams. He further requested for bringing in NEET exemptions across India.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 04:24 PM IST