Tamil Nadu: Election Of Paneerselvam's Son To Lok Sabha Set Aside By Madras HC

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Thursday set aside as null and void the election of F P Ravindhranath, the only candidate to have been elected on an AIADMK ticket to the Lok Sabha in 2019.

He is the son of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and was expelled by the AIADMK high command following a rebellion. He was elected from the Theni parliamentary constituency.

Justice Sundar, who passed the verdict on a petition by a voter of constituency, however, kept the order in abeyance for a month to enable Ravindhranath to go on appeal before the Supreme Court. The voter Milany had challenged the MP’s election on grounds including suppression of his sources of income in the election affidavit and alleged bribing of voters during campaigning.

Earlier the judge had conducted a full-fledged trial during which the petitioner and also some of those who contested against Ravindhranath deposed.

Verdict shall not be given effect for 30 days

After he delivered the verdict, the MP's senior counsel Sriram prayed to the court to not give effect to its verdict for 30 days and grant an opportunity to him to approach the Supreme Court.

The judge then ordered that his verdict shall not be given effect to, for 30 days.