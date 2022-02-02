Tamil Nadu: ED attaches Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan's properties

Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday provisionally attached properties of Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan and his family members under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The properties were acquired by the Minister, a former AIADMK man, when he was a member of the erstwhile Jayalalithaa Cabinet.

The agency had initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of a FIR registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption, Thoothukudi Detachment, against Radhakrishnan, under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of Rs. 2 crore.

During the course of investigation the Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached 18 immovable properties (including 160 acres of land, residential properties) worth Rs 1 crore (purchase value) acquired by Radhakrishnan during the check period May 2001 to March 2006 in the names of his family members. The guideline value of the attached properties is around Rs. 6.5 Crore.

Further investigation is in progress, the agency said.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 10:10 PM IST