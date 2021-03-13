Tamil Nadu: DMK releases manifesto, fuel price cut, free tablets for students among party's 500 poll promises

Ahead of the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, DMK chief MK Stalin today released the manifesto which has more than 500 promises. In few of it's promises the party has promised to give Free computer tablets with data card for students, free local public transport for women, reservation of 75 per cent jobs for people of Tamil origin, fuel price cut, and financial assistance of ₹ 25,000 to one lakh people going on pilgrimage to major Hindu temples.

The DMK prepares to give a tough fight to the ruling AIADMK in the upcoming assembly polls. In the first assembly, the party in it's manifesto has said that it will bring a law against NEET, as it has been holding protests the medical entrance exam.

The party which is contesting 180 of 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, is hoping to "win big" with the Congress, its ally, which will contest 25 seats.

In it's manifesto further the party has tried to core grievances and civic issues. It looks forward to make a law to set aside 75 percent of jobs in industrial houses for locals if the party comes in power. Also one of the serious issues faced currently is the price of petrol and diesel, the party has promised a cut in petrol prices by Rs 5 and Rs 4 in diesel prices and has also promised a subsidy of Rs 100 for cooking gas cylinders.

On infrastructural development grounds, it has also promised piped water supply in Chennai and metro trains for Salem and Coimbatore and new airports in Hosur and other places. Differently-abled will be given smartcards, free transport and three-wheelers. Steps will be taken to save the state capital from floods.